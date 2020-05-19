Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS charities

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old the Second World War veteran who captured the hearts of the nation and raised thousands and thousands for the NHS throughout lockdown, is to be knighted, Downing Street has confirmed.

Capt Moore was made an honorary colonel simply weeks in the past in recognition of the work he has accomplished to elevate virtually £33m for charities supporting the well being service by strolling laps of his Bedfordshire backyard.

Now on the advice of the prime minister he’s additionally to be honoured by the Queen.

Boris Johnson mentioned: “Colonel Tom’s improbable fundraising broke data, impressed the entire nation and supplied us all with a beacon of sunshine via the fog of coronavirus.





“On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He’s a true national treasure.”

Captain Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra throughout World War Two, had initially aimed to elevate £1,000 by strolling 100 laps of the backyard of his Marston Moretain house earlier than his 100th birthday.

But his marketing campaign caught the creativeness of the general public through the early days of the coronavirus outbreak and he shortly noticed his fundraising goal rise to an eight determine sum inside days of his marketing campaign starting.

Since then he has obtained reward from heads of states, an RAF flypast and featured on a chart topping music after performing alongside Michael Ball on You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The accolade made him the oldest ever artist to have a UK primary single.





A Government spokeswoman added: “We know there may be big urge for food to say thanks to all these supporting the nation throughout this emergency and doing unbelievable issues day in, time out, up and down the nation.

“We will ensure these unsung heroes are recognised in the right way, at the right time.”

Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer congratulated the captain, who he mentioned had introduced “inspiration to millions and helped all of us to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our NHS”.

He added: “In his actions, Tom embodied the national solidarity which has grown throughout this crisis, and showed us that everyone can play their part in helping build a better future.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.