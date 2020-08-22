Captain Ruben Sanamyan: No action for the glory or award – Panorama

Captain Ruben Sanamyan, who was stated a Hero of the Republic of Armenia by a governmental decree, states he has actually not performed any acton for the sake of glory or award.

“I haven’t even thought about that. If I do something, I do it wholeheartedly with commitment and honour without thinking whether I would be awarded for that,” Sanamyan has actually informed Zinuzh paper in an interview.

To remind, earlier Spokeswoman at the ministry of defense Shushan Stepanyan notified that Captain Sanamyan revealed remarkable nerve throughout the July border escalation in Tavush instructions Sanamyan masterfully led the unique reconnaissance group, motivating the servicemen with his individual example, setting private jobs, fended off the opponent’s several attacks on the Anvakh military station, causing substantial losses to the foe’s workforce, weaponries and military devices.

The title of Hero of the Republic of Armenia, which is the greatest honor of the nation, makes Sanamyan more accountable to perform his responsibilities as a homeland protector. “You become committed to the idea of being even stronger with your troops. servicemen and the people. Continue what is not fulfilled with dignity and honour,” Sanamyan has actually stated, including: “I have actually not quit the dream to break the foundation of the …