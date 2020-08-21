Captain Ruben Sanamyan honored as National Hero of Armenia – Armenian News

Under a decree signed by President Armen Sarkissian based upon the prime minister’s suggestion, Captain Ruben Sanamyan was embellished with the Order of Motherland, getting the supreme title of a National Hero of Armenia.

Sanamyan was extremely applauded for his extraordinary brevity, generous devotion and nerve – as an officer and later on likewise a leader – for guaranteeing the nation’s security and defense.

Based on the very same governmental decree, 199 more servicemen from the Ministry of Defense have actually been honored with state awards of the Republic of Armenia for their brevity and abilities and generous efforts throughout military operations intended to secure the fatherland.