Captain America is now in Fortnite

A Captain America skin is now available in Fortnite, Epic Games announced today. He’s the latest comic-themed skin to be put into the popular free-to-play battle royale game.

Captain America costs 2,000 V-bucks (about $20) from the Fortnite in-game store. If you buy skin, you’ll also get Captain America’s iconic shield, which isn’t just cosmetic — you’ll manage to wear it in your back and use it as a pickaxe in-game. Captain America’s shield has actually already appeared in the overall game before — you could wield it this past year as a particular item in a limited time Avengers-themed mode, but you weren’t able to buy it to wear once you wanted.

There’s also a new Captain America-themed fireworks emote for sale, which may be fun to deploy if you choose to celebrate Independence Day on the Fortnite island this week-end. The emote costs 300 V-bucks.

Fortnite features a long history of offering skins predicated on popular comic book characters. Deadpool was available included in last season’s battle pass, and Aquaman will in the course of time be playable as part of this season’s battle pass. Epic Games also sold Marvel’s Black Widow and Star-Lord as part of last year’s Avengers crossover and X-Force skins last season. Epic has offered DC skins, too, including Harley Quinn, Batman, and Catwoman.