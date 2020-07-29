Capitol protesters hold brutality memorial | Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It’s been numerous weeks considering that protesters started inhabiting Legislative Plaza near the Tennessee State Capitol.

The protesters are marking a turning point today.

Tuesday significant Day 46 of the continuous demonstration at the plaza.

The grokemorials and unique occasions will be held throughout the week.

A memorial for individuals eliminated by police, consisting of George Floyd, Daniel Hambrick and Jocques Clemmons, was held Tuesday night.

Organized explained the night as a mournful night.

“Tonight will be more solemn than traditional,” stated JustinJones “It will be a night of remembrance and a night of simply remembering what is the reason that we began this demonstration in the very first location, which was the murder of George Floyd.

Saturday will mark the 50 thday of the demonstration.