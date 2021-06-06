Capitol Police officer gets emotional reliving January 6th

In a CNN exclusive, CNN’s Whitney Wild spoke to two Capitol Police officers who relived the vivid details of the January 6th insurrection.
Nurse is willing to lose her job to avoid getting vaccine. Hear why
CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks to four Americans about why they do not plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Capitol officers set the record straight about January 6 riot
US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Ofc. Harry Dunn joined CNN's Pamela Brown to set the record straight about what happened during the...
Osaka leaves French Open, China’s child policy allows for 3, ‘A Quiet Place Part...
Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: China changing its child policy to 3 children in order to combat a declining birth rate,...
Krispy Kreme gives away 1.5 million free donuts as part of COVID-19 vaccine push
Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down Krispy Kreme’s efforts in the CVOID-19 vaccine push and the company’s plan to go public.
Pro Fortnite player Nate Hill discusses mental health: The life of a gamer can...
Nate Hill, Pro Fortnite Player and Content Creator for FaZe Clan Note, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Dan Howley to discuss mental health...