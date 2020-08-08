Capital One ordered to pay $80 million penalty for its role in a 2019 data breach

Capital One will pay an $80 million civil penalty for its role in a 2019 security breach that exposed the individual data of more than 100 million clients,The Wall Street Journal reported In a scathing report on its investigation into the breach, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, part of the United StatesTreasury stated Capital One understood its security practices were woefully inadequate, which the business’s board of directors “failed to take effective actions to hold management accountable.”

The breach occurred in March and April of 2019, however Capital One was obviously not knowledgeable about the issue up until mid-July That’s when somebody tipped the business to a public GitHub page where personal Capital One data was offered. That led private investigators to previous Amazon cloud worker Paige Thompson, who wascharged with wire fraud and computer fraud Authorities state Thompson was able to make use of a “configuration vulnerability” to extract the Capital One clients’ info and publish it to message boards. She pleaded innocent to the charges and her trial is set up for next year.

“The OCC took these actions based upon the bank’s failure to develop reliable threat evaluation procedures prior to moving substantial infotech operations to the general public cloud environment and …