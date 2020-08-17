Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians understand they can not manage to drop points this time around however the Citizens require the indicate go up the ladder

Mamelodi Sundowns will seek to their get their league title defence back on track when they check out Cape Town City at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Monday night.

The Brazilians have actually currently drawn their last 2 video games, dropping 4 critical points at the same time.

They now discover themselves 6 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs with a handful of matches to precede completion of the season.

City, on the other hand, have a chance to move into the leading 8 bracket however they will require to beat Sundowns to move above bothHighlands Park and Golden Arrows

Game Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Monday, August 17 Time 8:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The video game will be revealed live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/ DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News



After protecting a 1-0 win over Chippa United this previous weekend, the Citizens aren’t anticipated to make modifications to the group for the Sundowns video game.

Jan Olde Riekerink will lack club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize who hurt himself in the previous video game and needed to be changed byEbrahim Seedat

This indicates there …