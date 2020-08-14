CanopyLAB Acquires YoPublico And Expands In South America

Danish CanopyLAB Acquires Peruvian YoPublico And Prepares For Big Things In The South American Market

In the wake of COVID-19 CanopyLAB – Social discovering powered by AI is wagering huge on South America with the acquisition of the Peruvian publishing start-up YoPublico.

Over 100 schools in the area have actually currently transitioned to utilizing the CanopyLAB’s Learning Management System (LMS) considering that the start of COVID-19 and more than 1000 schools are utilizing the complimentary knowing platforms TeacherLAB (www.teacherLAB.com and the Spanish variation (www.docenteLAB.com) to get up to speed which digital mentor pointers and techniques.

“The pandemic accelerates an emerging trend into a megatrend. The South American market is incredibly interesting because they are looking for the best technology to transition to digital learning. Having boots on the group enables us to provide an even better customer experience” states co-founder and CEO of CanopyLAB Sahra-Josephine Hjorth.

Prior to the acquisition of YoPublico, who is based in Lima, Peru, CanopyLAB, and Yopublico, has actually been teaming up on consumer tasks for 6 months. Yopublico is a publishing start-up, which focuses on digitizing material for authors and universities. With the acquisition, CanopyLAB now has the capability …