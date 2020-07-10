Canon unveils EOS R5 with 45MP full-frame sensor and 8K RAW video recording

Canon as we speak unveiled two new additions in its full-frame EOS R collection of cameras. This consists of the beforehand teased EOS R5 and a brand new EOS R6 mannequin.

The EOS R5 is the 8K video digital camera that Canon has been teasing for some time. We now know that the digital camera has a brand new 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor powered by the DIGIC X picture processor. This permits the EOS R5 to report as much as 8K decision movies in 29.97fps in both RAW, 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log H.265 or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ H.265. And you are able to do this internally with out requiring an exterior recorder. If 8K is not your factor, you can even report in 4K at as much as 120fps, which is robotically slowed down and saved in digital camera. For those that wish to report externally, you are able to do that at as much as 4K at 59.94fps.











Helping with the video recording is Canon’s new Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, an up to date model of Canon’s earlier wonderful autofocus resolution that makes use of twin pixel section detection. You shall be happy to know that this time this superior autofocus mode is on the market on all decision and body fee modes, so you do not have to fret about shedding focus efficiency simply since you selected a specific decision or body fee combo.

The EOS R5 can report all of its movies internally on one or each of its two reminiscence card, which consists of 1 CFexpress and one SD UHS-II, though 8K RAW can solely be recorded on the CFexpress.

On the again, the EOS R5 has a brand new show and a viewfinder. The show is a 3.2-inch panel with 2.1 million dots on a totally articulating arm and a touchscreen. The digital viewfinder is a 0.5-inch OLED with 5.76 million dots and a 120Hz refresh fee.

The digital camera additionally comes with a full set of connectors, together with a headphone and microphone jack, a PC socket to synchronize the flash, a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port and a micro HDMI connector. On the wi-fi aspect, you additionally get dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.











The EOS R5 comes with a brand new battery, which has the identical bodily quantity because the one on the EOS R however packs in 15% extra capability. The new LP-E6NH battery guarantees 490 pictures with the show or 320 with the EVF set to 120Hz mode. Canon additionally affords two completely different battery grip fashions for the R5. The BG-R10 can accommodate two batteries and additionally affords portrait controls. The WFT-R10A does the identical but additionally consists of improved dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO and an Ethernet port.

The EOS R5 is a weather-sealed digital camera, very like the EOS 6D collection. It has a magnesium alloy chassis and magnesium alloy for the primary physique.

Next up is the EOS R6. Despite the upper mannequin quantity, this can be a cheaper variant of the R5, with comparable design and some frequent options. However, some clearly large cutbacks needed to be made to realize the cheaper price level.

The EOS R6 has a 20.1 megapixel full-frame CMOS Sensor with the DIGIC X processor. The sensor decision means it’s now not capable of report 8K video, however that should not be a problem for most individuals. What you need to be blissful with, nevertheless, is that the EOS R6 can report 4K video at as much as 59.94 fps or 1080p video at as much as 119.88fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log H.265 or HDR PQ H.265.











The show and EVF have additionally been downgraded a bit in comparison with the R5. You now get a 3.0-inch, 1.62 million dot absolutely articulating touchscreen and a 0.5-inch 3.69 million dot OLED EVF with a 120Hz refresh fee.

The EOS R6 additionally has twin reminiscence card slots, however this time each slots are UHS-II SD. The EOS R6 can also be climate sealed with a magnesium alloy chassis however the outer physique is made out of plastic.

Apart from that, the R6 and R5 are fairly comparable. Both cameras have the identical the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system with 100% protection of the AF space and AF monitoring for folks and animals, with eye AF assist for canine, cats and even birds. Both cameras can shoot at 12fps with the mechanical shutter and 20fps with the digital shutter. Both cameras additionally characteristic 5-axis in-body stabilization, which when coupled with the optically stabilized RF lenses gives eight stops of shake correction.











Other than that, each cameras additionally characteristic equivalent connectivity choices, the identical improved LP-E6NH battery and assist for the BG-R10 battery grip.

The Canon EOS R5 is priced at $3899 for the physique and $4999 with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens package. It shall be out there on the finish of July.

The Canon EOS R6 is priced at $2499 for the physique, $2899 with the RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens package or $3,599 with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens package. It shall be out there on the finish of August.

The BG-R10 and WFT-R10A are priced at $350 and $1000 and shall be out there on the finish of July.

Canon additionally introduced 4 new RF lenses, the RF600mm F11 IS STM ($700) and RF800mm F11 IS STM ($900), which shall be out there on the finish of July, the RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM ($2699), which shall be out there in September, and the RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM ($600), which shall be out there in October. There are additionally two new vary extenders, the RF Extender 1.4x ($500) and the RF Extender 2x ($600), which may even be out there on the finish of July.

Source