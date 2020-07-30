Canon SELPHY CP1300 Compact Photo Printer (White) with WiFi and Accessory Bundle w/ 2X Canon Color Ink and Paper Set



Price: $189.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 03:11:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Print colorful, accurate, and high-quality photos with the Canon Selphy CP1300 wireless compact photo printer. The printer creates high-resolution pictures with 300 x 300 dpi, up to 4×6” in 47 seconds. With easy editing tools, such as portrait optimization, red eye correction, and the smooth skin feature enhancing and editing your photos is made simple and pleasurable. The Selphy CP1300 is portable extremely compact and features wireless connectivity to a mobile device or computer, plus direct printing with Apple’s AirPrint, PicBridge, and Canon PRINT. Additionally, there is a built-in SD card slot and USB port for compatible SD cards and USB drives. With a 3.2″ Tilting LCD Screen, the SELPHY CP1300 can be powered by AC power or a battery pack.

Accessory Bundle Includes:



2X Canon Kp-108IN Color Ink and Paper Set – This special kit is compatible with the CP1200 and prints up to 108x 4×6” color photos. Printing your photos is simple with the pre-cut paper stock.

USB Printer Cable – Connect the printer to your computer with this USB printer cable for error-free, high-performance transmissions.

FiberTique Cleaning Cloth – This cleaning cloth is designed with the Fibertique technology to clean all your electronic devices.

With Canon’s dye sublimation printing process the CP1300 produces outstanding 4×6” in less than a minute at a crystal clear 300×300 dpi resolution.

The CP1300 features wi-fi connectivity for printing from a computer or mobile device, plus prints directly with Apple’s AirPrint, PicBridge, Canon PRINT.

Customizing your images is fun and simple with the CP1300’s selection of borders, effects, and dimensions. With easy editing tools, such as portrait optimization, red eye correction, and the smooth skin feature, enhancing and editing your photos is a pleasure.

You can print various sizes, including 2.1 x 2.1″ labels, 2.1 x 3.4″ cards, 3.5 x 4.7″ L size, and 4 x 6″ postcards.

Print up to 2X 108x 4×6” color photos easily with the pre-cut paper stock included in the bundle