Canon PowerShot SX740 Digital Camera w/40x Optical Zoom & 3 Inch Tilt LCD – 4K VIdeo, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth Enabled (Black)



Price: $399.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 03:57:57 UTC – Details)



Capture subjects near, far and in-between with the new Powers hot SX740 HS digital camera’s powerful 40x optical zoom with optical image stabilizer and zoom framing assist. Record special moments with 4K video and 4K time-lapse movie. There’s also automatic feature to choose the best composition for your subject. The 180 Degree tilt-type screen can face all the way forward to put you in the center of the frame. The smooth skin effect can help enhance your natural features. Share your photos and videos right away with a range of connection options, which now includes versatile built-in Bluetooth*, as well as built-in Wi-Fi** and NFC*** technology.

4K video and 4K time-lapse movie.

20.3 Megapixel^ CMOS sensor