Canon PowerShot SX730 HS Digital Camera with Essential Bundle – Includes: SanDisk Ultra 64GB Memory Card, Extended Life Replacement Battery (NB-13L), Flexible Gripster Tripod, Carrying Case & More

The Canon PowerShot SX730 HS utilizes a 20.3MP 1/2.3″ High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor and DIGIC 6 image processor with smooth image quality that is afforded along with enhanced low-light sensitivity and minimal noise when working with sensitivities up to ISO 3200. Benefitting the imaging capabilities is a 40x zoom lens, which covers a 24-960mm equivalent focal length range. Intelligent IS complements this reach by minimizing the appearance of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting. The SX730 HS is also characterized by its 3.0″ 922k-dot tilting LCD monitor, and built-in Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth connectivity allow you to wirelessly share imagery and remotely control the camera from a paired smartphone or tablet.

20.3MP 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor; DIGIC 6 Image Processor

40x Zoom Lens, 24-960mm (35mm Equiv.); 3.0″ 922k-Dot 180° Tilting LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps; Intelligent IS Image Stabilization

Self Portrait & Creative Shot Modes; Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth

Bundle Includes: Canon PowerShot SX730 HS Digital Camera; Manufacturer Accessories; SanDisk Ultra 64GB Memory Card; Spare NB-13L Lithium-Ion Battery; Flexible Gripster Tripod; Professional Gadget Bag; Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable; Memory Card Reader; Memory Card Wallet; Equipment Cleaning Pen; Dust Blower; Microfiber Cleaning Cloth