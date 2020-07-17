Canon PowerShot SX620 Digital Camera w/25x Optical Zoom – Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled (Black)



Whether you’re taking a vacation, celebrating a special family occasion or just having some everyday fun, the slim and sleek PowerShot SX620 HS camera is ready for your next shot. Enjoy the versatility of a powerful 25x (25-625mm) Optical Zoom for subjects both near and far. Equipped with Intelligent IS for optimized image stabilization, it helps capture everything from lovely close-ups to distant sights virtually shake-free, with confidence. You can then show off your photos with built-in Wi-Fi* and NFC**, which lets you transfer them to your compatible devices and upload to select social networking sites for your family, friends and the world to see. Stunning image quality comes via a 20.2 Megapixel*** CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 4+ Image Processor for beautiful shots whether you’re picnicking during the day or camping at night. If videos are more your thing, rest assured they’ll have gorgeous detail with 1080p Full HD video at your fingertips. With the PowerShot SX620 HS camera, you can relax knowing you can capture subjects far off in the distance.

Powerful 25x Optical Zoom with Intelligent IS helps optimize image stabilization for virtually shake free images

Built in Wi Fi* and NFC** allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos. Maximum f/number : f/3.2 f/6.6. Shutter Speed 1 1/2000 second 15 1/2000 second (in all shooting modes)

20.2 Megapixel*** CMOS sensor with DIGIC 4+ Image Processor helps deliver stunning image quality even in low light. Auto zoom dependent on number of subjects

Capture spectacular 1080p Full HD video. Focusing Range : 1 centimeter (0.4 Inches) infinity (W), 1.0 meter (3.3feet) infinity (T)

Large 3.0 inch (approximately 922,000 dots) LCD allows easy viewing even from a wide angle. Battery life: Approx. 295 shots, Eco Mode: Approx. 405 shots, Playback Mode: Approx. 360 minute Image Recording Format: Superfine / Fine

Effective ISO 80 3200