Canon PowerShot SX540 Digital Camera w/ 50x Optical Zoom – Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled (Black), 1 – 1067C001



Price: $279.00 - $259.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 10:10:20 UTC – Details)



Canon PowerShot SX540 Digital Camera w/ 50x Optical Zoom –

Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled (Black)

Powerful 50x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilizer for outstanding optical performance

20.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor with DIGIC 6 Image Processor helps deliver stunning image quality even in low light

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos.Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

Capture spectacular 1080p Full HD video at 60p with stereo sound

Zoom Framing Assist now features a lock button option for quick and accurate subject recognition

Large 3.0-inch LCD (approx. 461,000 dots) allows easy viewing even from a wide angle

Hybrid Auto lets you record up to four seconds of video before each image you capture, then automatically combines each clip and still into a quick video recap of the day

Story Highlights enables the camera to automatically compile images and videos from a certain day or event into a mini highlight reel with music and effects