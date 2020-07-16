Canon PowerShot SX530 HS Digital Camera with 50x Optical Image Stabilized Zoom with 3-Inch LCD HD 1080p Video (Black)+ Extra Battery + 24GB Class 10 Card Complete Deluxe Accessory Bundle And Much More



Price: $299.99 - $284.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 17:21:48 UTC – Details)



Combining an expansive zoom lens, high-resolution imaging sensor, and extensive sharing capabilities, the PowerShot SX530 HS is a versatile and convenient point-and-shoot digital camera from Canon. A 16MP High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor pair to form the HS SYSTEM, to achieve notable image clarity, especially in dim and difficult lighting conditions, sensitivity to ISO 3200, and a high speed burst rate of 10 fps. Complementing working in a wide variety of situations, a 50x zoom lens provides a 24-1200mm equivalent focal length range, which is further benefitted by Intelligent IS image stabilization to ensure sharp and clear imaging. Beyond shooting capabilities, the SX530 HS is also wirelessly adept, with the ability to transfer imagery directly to mobile devices via Wi-Fi, connect using NFC, and remotely control the camera from linked smartphones or tablets. Full HD 1080/30p video recording is also supported in addition to still shooting, and easily accessible via a dedicated movie button. Benefitting working with distant moving subjects, Zoom Framing Assist helps to maintain focus and composition when working at longer focal lengths. Hybrid Auto, Smart AUTO, and Creative Shot modes are all available to refine the look of imagery, and a 3.0" 461k-dot LCD screen is incorporated into the ergonomic design for live view monitoring and image playback. Additionally, the SX530 HS is compatible with the optional Connect Station CS100 for automated wireless backing-up, storing, and sharing imagery. 16MP CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 4+ Image Processor The 16MP High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor produces high-resolution imagery that, when paired with the DIGIC 4+ image processor, exhibits notable clarity and sensitivity to ISO 3200, as well as a top continuous shooting rate of 10 fps. The sensor and processor work together to create Canon's HS SYSTEM, which is able to produce clear, rich imagery in dimly-lit situations with minimal noise and vivid detail

Capture stunning 1080p Full HD video with a dedicated movie button

This Kit Includes Canon PowerShot SX530 – Gripster Flexible Tripod Small – Vidpro Camera and Lens 3 Piece Cleaning Kit – Tri-fold Memory Card Wallet – Replacement NB6L Lithium Ion Replacement Battery for Canon NB-6L

Hi-Speed SD USB Card Reader – LCD Screen Protectors (Clear) – Transcend 16 GB SDHC Class 10 Flash Memory Card -Transcend 8GB SDHC Class 10 Flash Memory Card – Digital Camera/Video Case (Black)

Powerful 50x Optical Zoom (24-1200mm) Large 3.0-inch LCD with a screen resolution of 461,000 dots allows easy viewing even from a wide angle

16.0 Megapixel High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor combined with the Canon DIGIC 4 Image Processor