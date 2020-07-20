

Price: $229.00 - $199.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 04:35:08 UTC – Details)



Canon PowerShot SX420 Digital Camera w/ 42x Optical Zoom – Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled (Black).

Powerful 42x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilizer for outstanding optical performance

Aspect Ratio : 16:9 / 3:2 / 4:3 / 1:1. Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos.

20.0 Megapixel sensor with DIGIC 4+ Image Processor helps deliver stunning image quality and approx number of shots recordable to 16 GB memory card

3.0-inch LCD with a wide viewing angle allows clear display as well as easy operation and sharing. LCD Pixels : Approx. 230,000 dots.Operating Environment:0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity

Capture 720p HD video with clear sound. Dimensions (W x H x D): 4.11 x 2.72 x 3.35 in. / 104.4 x 69.1 x 85.1mm

Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper settings for the camera based on predefined shooting situations