Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS (Purple)12x Optical Zoom – Built-In Wi-Fi W/ Deluxe Starter Kit Including 32GB SDHC Xpix Table Tripod + AC/DC Turbo Travel Charger + Extra battery + Protective Camera Case



Price: $229.00

(as of Aug 12,2020 04:19:00 UTC – Details)



Bold Photography. Stunning Shots. Day or Night.

The stylish PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Camera was designed for the photo novice wanting to capture the magic moments of the everyday. This camera is slim and compact enough to carry along wherever you need it. It boasts a 12x Optical Zoom that allows for capturing small details in sharp clarity. Share those memories easily with friends and family by taking advantage of the built-in Wi-Fi and NFC capability. The 20.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ Image Processor aid in delivering detailed snapshots, while Intelligent IS and Optical Image Stabilizer help the images remain sharp with minimal blur. Besides for stunning still images, you can record unforgettable moments at 1080p Full HD resolution video, and view the entire image on a clear 3.0-inch LCD screen to help ensure you have the picture you want. This camera also features Hybrid Auto mode which captures a short video of the seconds before the image is taken. The newly added Story Highlights mode forms a combination of your images and video, and then adds appropriate effects to create a short movie depicting the best moments of your day.

• Deluxe bundle includes: •

• Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS

• 32 GB SDHC memory card

• Protective Point and Shoot Camera Case

The PowerShot ELPH 360 HS records video in pristine 1080p HD so that you’ll never have to miss a moment.

Looking to save the magic moments that happen in everyday life, with the stylish PowerShot ELPH 360 HS camera is slim enough to have with you when and where you need it.

12x Optical Zoom helps to capture small details in sharp clarity while the 20.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor delivers stunningly clear snapshots.

Store thousands of quality photos on the 32 GB SDHC memory card

Our exclusive starter kit contains the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 Digital Camera, 32GB SD card, and a protective case.