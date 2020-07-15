Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 Digital Camera w/Image Stabilization and Smart AUTO Mode (Red)



Make the most of special occasions with the Canon Powershot ELPH 180 HS Digital Camera. Capture your favorite moments in stunning 720p HD video. Plus, you won’t get behind on the action with smart auto selects to find the proper settings. From the Manufacturer: Slim. Stylish. Simple. For those wanting a simple way to capture moments with family, friends and more, the slim, stylish PowerShot ELPH 180 camera has easy-to-use features to help create photos that are as stunning as you want. The 8x Optical Zoom lets you get close to the action, while the 20.0 Megapixel* CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Image Processor help produce vibrant, clear images to share or print. Take more than just still images, with the ability to record movies at 720p HD. Do not use organic solvents such as alcohol, benzine, or thinner to clean the product, Operating Temperature:32-104°F / 0-40°C.

8x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilizer helps you capture images with flexibility and ease. Focusing Range Normal: 2.0 in. (5.0cm) infinity (W), 4.3 ft. (1.3m) infinity (T). Auto: 0.4 in. (1.0cm) infinity (W), 4.3 ft. (1.3m) infinity (T). Macro: 0.4 in. 1.6 ft. (1 50cm) (W). Infinity: 9.8 ft. (3.0m) infinity (W), 9.8 ft. (3.0m) infinity (T)

20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor combines with the DIGIC 4+ Image Processor to help deliver stunning image quality

720p HD video capabilities. Product Dimensions(W x H x D):3.75 x 2.14 x 0.87 inches/95.2 x 54.3 x 22.1 mm

Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper settings based on predefined shooting situations

Digital IS helps reduce the effect of camera shake and subject movement. Scene Modes such as Fisheye Effect, Toy Camera Effect and Monochrome provide creative freedom to capture your photos