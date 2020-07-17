Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 20 MP Digital Camera (Silver) w/ 32GB Accessory Bundle



Price: $154.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 01:55:46 UTC – Details)



The Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 packs a number of great features into a digital camera that’s small enough to fit in your pocket. The ELPH features 8x optical zoom paired with a 20 megapixel image sensor to ensure you’ll always get crisp, clear pictures whether you’re taking landscape shots or a close-up of someone’s face from across the room. Built in image stabilizations helps reduce blur when you’re shooting at night or at maximum zoom when even slight vibrations can result in blurry images. The camera’s DIGIC+ image processor writes image information to the memory card quickly to minimize downtime between shots. The ELPH 180 can also record video content in HD 720p format for times when you want to capture more than still images.

28-244mm Lens with 8x Optical Zoom

The ELPH 180 comes equipped with a 28-224mm lens capable of 8x optical zoom to provide great wide-angle photos as well as intimate close-ups of someone’s face. The major benefit of optical zoom is that you don’t have to sacrifice image quality for a tighter shot like you do with digital zoom.

20.0 Megapixel Image Sensor

The CCD sensor built into the camera is capable of capturing still images at 20 megapixels of resolution. This means your pictures will retain clarity and brilliant colors even when shooting at maximum zoom. The high resolution also means you can blow up and crop portions of the image and print portrait-size photos that remain smooth and clear.

Bundle Includes:

Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 20 MP Digital Camera (Red)

SanDisk Ultra 32GB 80MB/s SD Card

Koah Canon NB-11L Rechargeable Replacement 1400mAh Li-ion Battery

Rapid Travel Charger for Canon NB-11L Battery

Focus Camera Accessory Bundle for Large Point and Shoot Digital Cameras

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 20 MP Digital Camera (Red) with SanDisk Ultra 32GB 80MB/s SD Card, Koah Canon NB-11L Rechargeable Replacement 1400mAh Li-ion Battery, Rapid Travel Charger for Canon NB-11L Battery and Focus Camera Accessory Bundle for Large Point and Shoot Digital Cameras

CANON ELPH 180: The ELPH features 8x optical zoom paired with a 20 megapixel image sensor to ensure you’ll always get crisp, clear pictures whether you’re taking landscape shots or a close-up of someone’s face from across the room.

LENS: The ELPH 180 comes equipped with a 28-224mm lens capable of 8x optical zoom to provide great wide-angle photos as well as intimate close-ups of someone’s fac

VIDEO RECORDING: The ELPH 180 allows users to record HD 720p video so you can relive you memories in lifelike high definition that will look amazing on a computer screen as well as big screen TVs.

CANON AUTHORIZED DEALER: Includes USA Manufacturer Warranty