Canon PIXMA TR7520 All-In-One Wireless Home Photo Office All-In-One Printer with Scanner, Copier and Fax: Airprint and Google Cloud Compatible, Black

A home office printer, in a perfect size a home office printer should make getting work done easier and the PIXMA TR7520 does just that. It’s made to handle large workloads efficiently from printing and scanning to faxing documents quickly and easily. The PIXMA TR7520 is ready to print sharp text documents and great looking photos thanks to a quick 5-color individual ink system. Go from printing documents to stunning photos without having to switch paper, thanks to a front paper cassette for plain paper and a rear paper tray for your photo paper. It’s a perfect fit for all your printing needs.

Output tray capacity-rear paper tray: 100 sheets of plain paper or 20 sheets of 4 x 6 / 10 sheets of 5 x 7 photo paper, front paper cassette: 100 sheets of plain paper. Connect your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease! Print hassle free – whether from the Cloud3, through Bluetooth2, from social Media4 or on the go!

The PIXMA Tr7520 is the compact Wireless home Office all-in-one that fits perfectly anywhere in the home or Office, is simple to use, and delivers outstanding results every time.

With intuitive features like the 3. 0″ LCD touchscreen, a 20 sheet ADF and auto power on/off, it’s clear to see why the PIXMA Tr7520 makes printing, copying, scanning and faxing quick and easy.