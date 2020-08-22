Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office All-in-One Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine



Get more with the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine. Print from more locations than ever with the MX490 with its outstanding connectivity options. With Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, you can print wirelessly from a compatible smartphone or tablet from virtually anywhere around the office. The wireless all-in-one printer is loaded with time saving features, including a fully integrated automatic document feeder that holds up to 20 sheets. Follow set-up and printing instructions on the 2.5″ LCD screen while utilizing the built-in wireless LAN connectivity. The office all-in-one printer can print from multiple computers for easy use. Another fantastic feature of the PIXMA MX490 is its included My Image Garden software. My Image Garden puts all your favorite printing features, such as special filters and Full HD Movie Print, in one convenient software application. Organize your photos with calendar view and facial recognition. The Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine is ideal for use in just about any setting. Print from more locations than ever with the MX490 thanks to outstanding connectivity options and the ability to place the printer more places than ever with its 30 percent reduction in size over previous MX models. The printer is Energy Star certified, helping to minimize its carbon footprint, along with its physical size. Compatible operating systems: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows 7 SP1, Windows Vista SP1, Vista SP2, Windows XP SP3 32-bit and Mac OS X v10.7.5-10.10

Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories