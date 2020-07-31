Canon PIXMA MG3620 – multifunction printer ( color ) – By NETCNA



The PIXMA MG3620 is a Wireless1 Inkjet All-In-One printer that offers convenience and simplicity for all your printing needs. Print and scan from almost anywhere around the house with its wireless capability. Save time and money with great features such as Auto duplex printing and Mobile Device Printing. The PIXMA MG3620 is amazingly convenient with many ways to print wirelessly. With the Canon PRINT app2 easily print and scan photos and documents directly from your mobile devices. Enjoy printing from your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch with AirPrint3, and from Android devices with Mopria4 and Google Cloud. Dimensions (Overall): 6.0 inches (H) x 17.7 inches (W) x 12.0 inches (D) Weight: 11.9 pounds B&W Print Speed: 10.0 pages per minute Compatible Ink Cartridges: Canon 240/241 series Color Print Speed: 5.0 pages per minute Total Paper Tray Capacity: Up to 100

Hybrid ink system for vivid colors and black pigment ink for sharp text.

Print, copy and scan documents and images with fast speeds.

High resolution of 4800 x 1200 max color dpi for incredible quality and detail.

Built-in wireless to print and scan wirelessly from any Wi-Fi enabled device.