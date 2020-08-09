Canon Office and Business Wireless All in one Printer with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, air Print and Google Cloud Print Compatible Mobile Tablet with Scanner, Copier and CD Printer with Set of Ink



Printing has never been more convenient with the Canon Wireless Office All-In-One Printer.

Its many convenient features include built-in Wi-Fi for printing and scanning virtually anywhere in your home as well as Air Print which lets you wirelessly print from your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch devices. Inspire your creativity with prints that will impress thanks to a 6-Color Individual Ink System with a Photo Blue ink tank for reduced graininess and even add creative filters to your photos with the 5.0” LCD Touchscreen. Additional features include printing from the cloud, through Bluetooth from social media or even on the go. The wireless color printer is always ready to print with its auto expandable output tray and handy memory card slot. Furthermore, the all in one printer includes CD/DVD and Blu-Ray Disc printing as well, all for your convenience. The PIXMA delivers outstanding business imaging quality and versatile solutions that will assist in bringing your home business to the next level.

Specs:

Print Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Paper Sizes: 4×6, 5×5 Square, 5×7, 8×10, Letter, Legal, U.S.No. 10 Envelopes

Print Speed: (up to) Black: 15ipm, Color: 10ipm, 4 x 6″ Photo: 17 seconds

Paper Compatibility: Plain: Plain Paper, Canon High Resolution Paper; Super High Gloss: Photo Paper Pro Platinum; Glossy: Photo Paper Plus Glossy II, Photo Paper Glossy; Semi-Gloss: Photo Paper Plus Semi-Gloss, Photo Paper Pro Luster; Matte: Matte Photo Paper Other: U.S. #10 Envelopes, Printable CD/DVD/Blu-ray Discs, Fine Art Paper Support

Automatic Sheet Feeder: ADF: 35 Sheets 10 Sheets Photo Paper 5 x 7

Dimensions: 14.7″ x 12.8″ x 5.6″

Enhanced connectivity. Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease

With intuitive features like the 5.0″ LCD Touchscreen and its enhanced user interface like Bluetooth printing, document removal reminder, memory card slot and an auto-expandable output tray, it is clear to see why the canon wireless printer makes printing a breeze.

The Canon wireless printer is the all in one that fits perfectly anywhere in the home thanks to its practical and portable size.

The Wireless inkjet Wi-Fi printer was designed with you in mind to deliver exceptional results and look great with its multiple color options. Achieve photo lab results thanks to a 6-Color Individual Ink System with a Photo Blue ink for reduced graininess.

Includes Ink Tank PGI-280 PGBK