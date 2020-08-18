Canon LBP113w imageCLASS (2207C004) Wireless, Mobile-Ready Laser Printer, 23 Pages Per Minute, Black



Price: $210.65

(as of Aug 18,2020 07:27:06 UTC – Details)



Designed for personal and home office users, the image CLASS LBP113w model features a compact design while still delivering speedy overall performance to accomplish daily tasks.

Print at speeds of up to 23 pages per minute.

Supports mobile solutions, including Apple AirPrint, Canon Print Business, Morea Print Service, and Google Cloud Print.

Easily connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct Connection.

Paper capacity allows for up to 150-sheets.

Energy saver mode uses approximately 4 watts in sleep mode.