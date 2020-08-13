Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer, Prints up to 13″X 19″, 3.0″ LCD Screen with Profession Print & Layout Software and Mobile Device Printing, Black



Price: $899.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 12:27:03 UTC – Details)



Take complete creative control of your images with the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 professional photo and fine art printer. Produce gallery qualty color and black-and-white prints with detailed gradations, a wide color gamut, and deeper blacks on fine art paper thanks to the new Matte Black ink. With a 9-color plus Chroma Optimizer ink system, this 13” wide photo printer is designed to meet the demands of every photographer, from advanced amateurs to professionals. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 offers professional image quality, productivity, and outstanding workflow with a smaller footprint, allowing you to consistently deliver the results your images deserve.

Take complete creative control of your images and bring them to life with the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 professional inkjet photo and fine art printer.

EASE OF USE — ultimate productivity with Nozzle Recovery System and Skew Correction.

The PRO-300 offers professional image quality, productivity, and outstanding workflow with a smaller footprint, allowing you to consistently deliver theresults your images deserve.

9-color plus Chroma Optimizer ink system—designed to meet the demands of every photographer, from advanced amateurs to professionals.

Easily check ink levels, printer status, and other settings with the 3.0” COLOR LCD MONITOR.

FOR NUMBERS LISTED IN PRODUCT DESCRIPTION SEE “SPECIFICATION SHEET” IN TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION SECTION BELOW