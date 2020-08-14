Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-2100 11-Color 24″ Large Format Inkjet Printer



There is a lot to love with a new Canon PRO 2100 Series large format printer. Plenty of innovation and new technologies have been packed into the PRO Series, including direct links to digital cameras, reformulated LUCIA PRO inks and a new print head design. Plus, built-in color calibration makes profiling a breeze. Also, the unique Multi-Function Roll Unit (optional) and included software solutions help the PRO Series stand out in a competitive field. Ultimately, all of these new advancements lead the way for the PRO Series to completely exceed your expectations. What is included: Main print unit with stand and catch basket 2″ & 3″ paper core attachements PF-10 print head MC-30 Maintenance cartridge (installed) 12 x 160ml Ink Starter Ink Tanks- Ethernet card and WiFi card (built-in) USB 2.0 Interface User Manual and Quick Reference Guide One-year warranty card Printer Driver and Plug-ins (Photoshop & Microsoft Office) Print Studio Pro Software Poster Artist Lite Software Bonus – Remote installation support (web/phone) with Factory Trained Technician

24-inch Printer

Small Footprint

Exceptional Canon Print Quality

WiFi Compatible