Canon imageCLASS MF424dw Monochrome Printer with Scanner Copier & Fax, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $415.79 - $385.71

Designed for small and medium-size businesses, the image CLASS MF424dw balances speedy performance, minimal maintenance, and the ability to add an extra paper tray. A 5″ color touchscreen delivers an intuitive user experience and can be customized by a device administrator to simplify many daily tasks.PRINTING METHOD : Laser Beam Printing

Print up to 40 ppm

Print up to 8 1/2 x 14 inches

900 Sheet maximum paper capacity

Three year warranty standard

Save 10% on all ink reorders with Dash Replenishment. Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low. No subscription fees. Cancel anytime.