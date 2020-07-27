Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm is II Lens Bundle + Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens and 500mm Preset Lens + 32GB Memory + Filters + Monopod + Spider Tripod + Professional Bundle



Price: $569.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 14:38:35 UTC – Details)



Comprising a versatile set of imaging capabilities along with support for a connected workflow, the EOS Rebel T6 from Canon is a compact, sleek DSLR featuring an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor. Combined, these two technologies avail rich image quality with reduced noise, along with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-6400 that can be further expanded to ISO 12800 to suit working in low and difficult lighting conditions.

This Paging Zone Bundle includes:

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens

Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens

500mm Preset Telephoto Lens

T-Mount Adapter for 500mm Lens

Canon Battery

Canon Battery Charger

Canon Neck Strap

Body & Lens Caps

Interface Cable

2x Tulip Lens hoods for Canon Lenses

SanDisk 32GB High Speed Memory Card

Commander UV Filter for Canon Lenses

A Commander 3 Piece 58mm HD Filter Kit (UV,CPL,FLD)

Commander Wired Remote

Memory Card Reader

Monopod

Flexible Spider Tripod

Lens Cap Keeper

Commander Camera Grip Strap

Shoulder Bag

Slave Flash

Specific Item Instructions:

Slave Flash – The digital flash included in the kit works in synchronization to your in-built camera flash on the slave mode. Connect the flash using the bracket and pop up your in-built flash to get going flawlessly.

T-Mount – The T-Mount system uses T-Threads of metric dimensions to connect your 500mm Telephoto Lens to your camera body. First, remove the eyepiece. Next, attach the SLR camera adapter where the eyepiece would normally be attached to the telescope, and screw in this t-mount adapter to the opposite end of the SLR camera adapter. Now you can attach your camera to the t-mount and you are ready to begin taking pictures!

Feel free to email us via Amazon for any issues.

This Canon Camera Bundle comes with Manufacturer Supplied Accessories and One Year Seller Warranty.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera – 18MP APS-C CMOS Sensor – DIGIC 4+ Image Processor – 3.0″ 920k-Dot LCD Monitor – Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps – 9-Point AF with Center Cross-Type Point – Extended ISO 12800, 3 fps Shooting – Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC – Scene Intelligent Auto Mode – Basic+ and Creative Auto Modes

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens is a sleek and flexible option for everyday shooting. Spanning a 28.8-88mm equivalent focal length range, this lens covers wide-angle to portrait-length perspectives + Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens + 500mm f/8 Telephoto Preset Lens

SanDisk 32GB SDHC Memory Cards, Camera Shoulder Case, Slave Flash, High Definition UV Filters, High Speed USB Card Reader

The bundle also includes many high quality accessories like HD filter kit, Monopod, Flexible spider tripod, T-Mount for 500mm Lens and more.