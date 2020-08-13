Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 8K Video, 45 Megapixel Full-Frame CMOS Sensor, DIGIC X Image Processor, Dual Memory Card Slots, and Up to 12 fps Mechnical Shutter, Body Only



(as of Aug 13,2020 07:00:30 UTC – Details)



Canon’s all-new 45 Megapixel full-frame sensor is at the heart of the EOS R5’s superb image quality, which also leads the way for impressive

8K DCI cinematic movie capture with the ability to extract 35.4 Megapixel still images. Focus and speed are paramount in the EOS R5, providing

impressive continuous capture at speeds of up to 20 frames-per-second and with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability, to track split second

movements of even the most elusive of subjects. With 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easier than ever to photograph people with the use of

Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face or eye of cats, dogs, or birds with Animal Detection AF. The 5-axis

in-body image stabilization can effectively compensate for camera shake with approximately 8 stops of stabilization with use of both non-stabilized,

and optically image stabilized lenses. Connectivity like 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, is also included.

High Image Quality featuring a New 45 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor.

DIGIC X Image Processor with an ISO range of 100-51200; Expandable to 102400*1.

High-Speed Continuous Shooting of up to 12 fps with Mechanical Shutter and up to 20 fps Electronic (Silent) Shutter.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF covering Approx. 100% Area with 1,053 AF Areas.

Subject tracking of People and Animals*2 using Deep Learning Technology.