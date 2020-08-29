Canon EOS M200 Compact Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera with EF-M 15-45mm Lens, Vertical 4K Video Support, 3.0-inch Touch Panel LCD, Built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Technology, White



Price: $549.00

(as of Aug 29,2020 17:23:59 UTC – Details)



Create limitless memories with the EOS M200 interchangeable lens camera. Equipped with a 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, eye detection AF and enhanced dual Pixel CMOS AF, the EOS M200 makes it easy to capture high-quality images and videos, all in a compact, mirrorless design. Perfect for social media sharing, the EOS M200 boasts 4K video capability, vertical video support and built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® technology — helping you relive your favorite moments. Designed for ultimate creativity, the EOS M200 offers simple-to-use features that let your personality shine. Explore the camera’s creative filters to add a splash of color and special effects to your images, or use the creative assist function to easily adjust brightness and color tone. The EOS m200’s visual guide also provides helpful tips and tricks that make navigating the camera a breeze. And for selfie-enthusiasts, this camera is on point, featuring a self portrait mode and a 3.0-Inch tilt-type LCD that rotates 180°, helping you capture every angle with ease. With the EOS M200 interchangeable lens camera, inspiration will always be at hand.

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection AF

High-image quality with 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor.

4K video and 4K time-lapse movie along with vertical video*.

3.0-Inch touch panel LCD screen with tilt Option for 180° for selfies.

Built-in Bluetooth** and Wi-Fi technology*** with auto image transfer.

Lens Type: Telephoto