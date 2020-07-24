Canon EOS 4000D/Rebel T100 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm III Lens and Essential Accessory Bundle – Includes SanDisk Ultra 64GB SDXC Memory Card & Digital Slave Flash & 3PC Multi-Coated Filter Set & More



Price: $349.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 08:14:13 UTC – Details)



Kit Includes: CANON EOS 4000D + EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III, SanDisk Ultra 64GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card Speed Up to 80MB/s – SDSDUNC-064G-GN6IN,1 ULTIMAXX DIGITAL SLAVE FLASH, ULTIMAXX BACKPACK, ULTIMAXX 57 TRIPOD, ULTIMAXX 3 Piece Multi Coated HD Filter Kit 58mm (UV, CPL, FLD), ULTIMAXX 2.2x Telephoto Lens – 58mm, ULTIMAXX 0.43x Wide Angle Lens – 58MM, ULTIMAXX MEMORY CARD WALLET, ULTIMAXX High Speed SD/SDHC/Micro SD Reader/CARD READER, ULTIMAXX Wrist / Hand Grip Strap, ULTIMAXX LENS CLEANING PEN, ULTIMAXX STARTER CLEANING KIT, ULTIMAXX BLOWER, ULTIMAXX LENS CAP KEEPER

Tell distinctive stories with your photography. This beginner’s DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens intuitively creates stand-out photos and Full HD movies full of colour and detail – offering partial and full manual photographic control. The 18 Megapixel APS-C sensor allows you to shoot in low light, expressing your creativity with interchangeable lenses. Point and shoot with Scene Intelligent Auto and share your stories using the EOS 4000D’s Wi-Fi¹ with the and Camera Connect app. Benefits: Shoot detailed images into the night with a large 18 Megapixel sensor, with up to 19x more surface area than many smartphones. Experience the power of interchangeable lenses and capture high-quality shots of people and places with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens. Instantly review results on the user-friendly, 6.8 cm (2.7”) LCD screen. Enjoy fast Auto Focus and full resolution shooting at 3.0 fps – just point and shoot for impressive results with Scene Intelligent Auto. Take fun-filled selfies and unique images from unusual angles with the remote control, then easily share to social media and irista cloud back up with Wi-Fi¹ and Canon Camera Connect app. Learn as you shoot with Creative Auto mode, in-camera feature guide and Photo Companion app (Android and iOS).

✅18MP APS-C CMOS image sensor, DIGIC4+ processor, ISO range from 100-6,400 (expandable to 12,800)

✅Full HD 1080p video up to 30fps and Video Snapshot mode, 3fps continuous shooting, 9-point autofocus

✅2.7” (7.5 cm) 920k-dot TFT LCD monitor with inbuilt Feature Guide, Scene Intelligent Auto mode, Creative filters, Wi-Fi

✅LIMITED 1-YEAR SELLER WARRANTY