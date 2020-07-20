Canon EOS 4000D Digital SLR Camera w/ 18-55 Lens Kit + Canon 75-300 Lens Black w/Accessory Bundle, Package Includes: SanDisk 32GB Card + DSLR Bag + 50’’ Tripod+TOPKNOTCH Cloth(International Model)



Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera Body (International Version )- 18.0MP APS-C CMOS Sensor,DIGIC 4+ Image Processor, 6.8 cm (2.7″) TFT LCD, approx. 230 K dots,,Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 29.97 fps ,9 Point Auto Focus,Dual,Up to 3 fps Shooting and ISO 12800, Scene Intelligent Auto, Instantly transfer photos and movies to your smart device, for easy sharing on social media or cloud backup, and shoot remotely with Wi-Fi and the Canon Connect app,

Included:

Canon EOS 4000D Digital SLR with EF-S 18-55mm DC III Lens (Black) Manufacturer Accessories:

LP-E10 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

LC-E10E Charger for LP-E10 Battery Pack

Eyecup Eb

RF-3 Body Cap for Canon EOS Cameras

EW-400D Wide Strap

EOS Cameras

EW-400D Wide Strap Bundle Accessories:

Canon 75-300 Lens

SanDisk Ultra 32GB SDXC Memory Card (UHS-I / Class 10)

Carrying Case

Wrist / Hand Grip Strap

DIGITAL SLAVE FLASH

3 Piece Multi Coated HD Filter Kit 58mm (UV, CPL, FLD)

2.2x Telephoto Lens – 58mm

0.43x Wide Angle Lens – 58MM

50” Full-Size Tripod

LENS CAP KEEPER

High Speed SD/SDHC/Micro SD/Card Reader

High Quality Memory Card Wallet

High Quality Lens Cleaning Pen

High Quality Dust Blower

Starter Cleaning Kit

Top Knotch Deals Cloth

Canon EF-S 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 DC III Zoom Lens – EF-S-Mount Lens/APS-C Format, 28.8-88mm (35mm Equivalent) ,Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/38 ,One Aspherical Element ,Super Spectra Coating ,Micro Motor AF System , Rounded 6-Blade Diaphragm

Get easy guidance on DSLR photography with Canon’s Photo Companion app (downloadable for Android and iOS). Add lenses and accessories or take manual control when you’re ready, Capture the moment just as you remember it with precise auto focus, 3.0 fps and DIGIC 4+. Easily frame your shots with the optical viewfinder and see results on a 6.8 cm LCD screen,

Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens, This high-magnification zoom lens is the smallest and lightest in its class, offering ideal cost-performance