Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens + Accessory Bundle +TopKnotch Deals Cloth



Price: $354.99

Canon EOS 2000D/Rebel T7 and EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens. Compact and capable, the Canon EOS 2000D/Rebel T7 is a sleek entry-level DSLR featuring versatile imaging capabilities and a helpful feature-set. Incorporating a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor,it produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity, reduced noise, and a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400 for working in a variety of lighting conditions. The sensor and processor also afford shooting continuously at up to 3 fps for photographing moving subjects, as well as Full HD 1080/30p video recording.

Canon EF-S 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 DC III Zoom Lens – EF-S-Mount Lens/APS-C Format, 28.8-88mm (35mm Equivalent) ,Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/38 ,One Aspherical Element ,Super Spectra Coating ,Micro Motor AF System , Rounded 6-Blade Diaphragm

2GB High Speed Class 10 Memory Card + USB SD Card Reader + Camera Case + Digital Slave Flash + 58mm 3 Piece Filter Kit + 58mm Threaded Tulip Hood + Camera Wrist Grip + Lens Cap Keeper + 7 Piece Camera Maintenance Kit and a 50 inch DSLR Camera Tripod

58mm 0.43x Auxiliary Wideangle Lens – it conveniently mounts to the front of your fixed or zoom lens, and allows you to capture a wider field of view,58mm 2.2x Auxiliary Telephoto Lens – + TOPKNOTCH DEALS CLOTH