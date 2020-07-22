Canon Cameras US 1084C001 Canon PowerShot ELPH 190 Digital Camera w/ 10x Optical Zoom and Image Stabilization – Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled (Black)



Share with Style. The slim and stylish PowerShot ELPH 190 IS camera is ideal for those wishing to capture the beauty of life’s everyday adventures with a camera that fits easily in a pocket or purse. A 10x Optical Zoom can help capture images of the whole party, or close in on a friend’s laugh. An Optical Image Stabilizer with Intelligent IS helps reduce camera shake so your images can be clear with minimal blur. For ease of use, built-in Wi-Fi* and NFC** makes it easy to share unforgettable moments of friends and family. The 20.0 Megapixel*** CCD Sensor and DIGIC 4+ Image Processor work together to help ensure detailed images with minimal noise, even when there’s not a lot of light. Operating temperature – 0-40 degree celsius.

Built in Wi Fi and NFC allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos

20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor combines with the DIGIC 4+ Image Processor to help deliver stunning image quality. Shooting Capacity Approx. 190 shots. Approx. 245 shots in ECO Mode. Video Recording Time Approx. 50 min

720p HD video capabilities. Hi Speed USB (Mini B); direct connection to Canon SELPHY, PIXMA Photo Printers & PictBridge compatible printers

Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper settings based on predefined shooting situations

Scene Modes such as Fisheye Effect, Toy Camera Effect and Monochrome provide creative freedom to capture your photos

Help Button provides simple explanations and easy control of your settings. Operating Humidity 10 90 percent