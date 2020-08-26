Canon cameras can now upload pictures straight to Google Photos

Google are making it simpler to relocation images straight from your cam to Google Photos, Owners of current Canon cameras can now upload photos and videos directly to the popular photo management platform over a cordless connection.

This auto-backup to Google Photos function deals with both the iOS and Android variations of the Canon Camera Connect app, however you have actually got to ensure yourcamera is compatible If it is, simply ensure you have actually got the current Camera Connect app upgrade set up and you’ll see the brand-new choice for moving photosto Google Photos You do not have to fret about losing any quality from your shots, either: all images are synced to Google Photos at their initial quality.

In February, Canon released its own variation of a cloud backup service

But there is one asterisk here that may bug some individuals: a Google One membership is needed to move your photos in this manner. Google is using Canon consumers a one-month trial to Google One (with 100GB of storage) to aid alleviate them into the service. Once the trial is up, Google One prepares start at $2 each month for 100GB of storage.

In February, Canon released its own variation of a cloud backup service, image.canon, which likewise enables Canon cameras to perfectly back up photos over Wi-Fi Users might then move to other …