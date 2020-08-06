Canon also falls victim to an apparent ransomware attack

Just one week after Garmin recuperated from a ransomware attack, information and systems belonging to Japanese tech company Canon are supposedly now being imprisoned. BleepingComputer reports that 10 TB of business information has actually been taken as Canon suffers extensive continuous system failures.

More than 2 lots Canon- owned domains have actually been impacted by the interruption. Canon’s U.S.A. site presently states it’s down for upkeep although its global and Japanese sites appears untouched.

An internal e-mail from Canon IT supposedly stated that the business is experiencing “wide spread system issues affecting multiple applications, Teams, Email, and other systems may not be available at this time.” BleepingComputer also got a partial screenshot of the supposed ransom note sent out to Canon that determines Maze ransomeware utilized in the attack.

Unlike the WastedLocker ransomeware supposedly utilized in the Garmin attack, Maze secures internal systems and exfiltrates information. When gotten in touch with by BleepingComputer, the hacking group behind the Maze attack stated they took “10 terabytes of data, private databases etc” fromCanon The …