Cannon Hinnant’s father says the suspect was a neighbor for eight years

Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his father’s house in Wilson on Sunday when a male approached him and shot him in the head, witnesses informed authorities.

His father, Austin Hinnant, was inside the home when he heard the shot go off, he informed CNN affiliate WRAL. “The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike,” he stated. “The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious.”

When he saw his boy, he nestled him in his arms and pleaded for aid. “I screamed, ‘Somebody, please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please,'” he stated.

At the time, the suspect– his neighbor, Darius Sessoms– was in the backyard next door with a weapon in hand, pacing and frenzied, Hinnant stated. He explained being filled with rage as he took a look at the suspect– however he might not leave Cannon’s side.

“[You] can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, and his blood is running down your arms,” he stated. Cannon was with his sis ages 7 and 8 when the shooting took place. “They were just playing in the yard like any other day,” Hinnant stated. Victim’s father had supper with suspect a day prior to Sessoms, 25, and the victim’s household had no problems, Hinnant stated, including that he had the suspect over for supper a day prior to the shooting. Both males rested on his deck and drank beer, he stated. “There wasn’t anything in between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a factor to do …

