Cannon Hinnant shooting: 25-year-old has been charged in the death of 5-year-old Hinnant

Hinnant states he ran outdoors and scooped up the hurt kid and held him in his arms.
“I screamed ‘somebody help me, please help me save my son,'” he stated.
Hinnant informed the affiliate he searched for and saw his next-door neighbor, Darius Sessoms, in the lawn next door with a weapon in hand, pacing and frenzied.
“I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon, and I was so full of rage, but I could not leave my son’s side,” he stated. “I just wanted to be with my son.”
Hinnant’s fiancé called 911, he stated, and Sessoms repelled.
In a press release, the Wilson Police Department stated officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Archers Road on August 9 in referral to a shooting and discovered a 5-year-old suffering a gunshot injury, who later on passed away at a close-by health center.
Police determined Sessoms as a suspect and detained him after he was discovered Monday in a Goldsboro house about 30 minutes south ofWilson It is uncertain if Sessoms has a lawyer.