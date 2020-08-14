Cannon Hinnant shooting: 25-year-old has been charged in the death of 5-year-old Hinnant

Austin Hinnant informed CNN affiliate WRAL he was inside the house when his boy, Cannon, was playing outdoors and was shot.

Hinnant states he ran outdoors and scooped up the hurt kid and held him in his arms.

“I screamed ‘somebody help me, please help me save my son,'” he stated.

Hinnant informed the affiliate he searched for and saw his next-door neighbor, Darius Sessoms, in the lawn next door with a weapon in hand, pacing and frenzied.