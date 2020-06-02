Cannabis residue found in ancient Jewish temple links hallucinogens with religion | World news

Israeli archaeologists say they’ve found hashish residue on artefacts from an ancient temple in southern Israel offering the primary proof of using hallucinogenics in the ancient Jewish religion.

In a analysis paper, the authors say the invention from an eighth-century BC shrine at Tel Arad provides the primary proof for using mind-altering substances as a part of cultic rituals in Judah, together with the primary Jewish Temple that stood in Jerusalem on the similar time.

In the 1960s, archaeological excavations at Tel Arad, round 60km (35 miles) south of Jerusalem, found a stronghold belonging to the ancient kingdom of Judah, and at its core a small shrine bearing putting similarities to the biblical Temple in Jerusalem.

But for many years, makes an attempt to find out the composition of black deposits found on two limestone altars from the shrine’s inside sanctum now positioned on the Israel Museum in Jerusalem have been inconclusive.

Chemical evaluation of the samples carried out at Israel’s Hebrew University and Technion Institute found that one altar contained the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana, and the opposite had traces of frankincense – one of many substances talked about in the Bible for the incense sacrifice in the ancient Jewish Temples, the authors wrote.

The researchers revealed their findings in the educational journal, Tel Aviv: Journal of the Institute of Archaeology of Tel Aviv University.

Eran Arie, curator of Iron Age archaeology on the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and lead creator of the examine, mentioned the invention was revolutionary, because it was the earliest proof of hashish use in the ancient area and the primary time we now have seen psychoactive substances in Judahite religion.

The absence of hashish pollen or seeds from the realm in ancient occasions signifies the hashish was probably imported over lengthy distance commerce routes, probably in the type of resin, recognized colloquially as cannabis. The chemical evaluation from the Tel Arad altar confirmed it was burned atop dried animal dung.

The official state religion of the dominion of Judah was utilizing this substance, Arie mentioned.

Because of the positioning’s clear connection to the monarchy, he suggests it might level to how worship was carried out in the biblical Temple in Jerusalem.