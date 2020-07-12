Canelo vs Golovkin III? They are ‘both open’ to trilogy and negotiations have begun, confirm promoters Golden Boy | Boxing News





Canelo & GGG may be set for a third fight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is “willing to entertain” a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin and initial talks about terms have recently been held, says Golden Boy president Eric Gomez.

The fierce middleweight rivals have each accused another of avoiding a trilogy meeting but, after sharing two classic battles, a third will be targeted for 2021.

“We have had some discussions about doing the third fight with Golovkin which would be very exciting,” Golden Boy’s Gomez, who promotes Canelo, exclusively told Sky Sports.

The first middleweight title fight was a draw

“He is willing to entertain that third fight.

“Hopefully we can surprise everybody by getting that fight going next year.

“They both realise now that their events were very successful. For them, monetarily, it might be very beneficial to fight again.

“More than anything, the fans are very interested. Both fights were very close and exciting.

“They both realise that now.

“They are both open to the fight.”

They battled to a lure 2017 before Canelo dealt Golovkin his first and only career defeat annually later – both decisions remain controversially disputed leading to the intrigue around a third fight.

In the 2 years since, Canelo and Golovkin have fought five times altogether while insisting the other was to blame for having less a trilogy meeting.

“You think somebody respects Canelo? Nobody,” Golovkin said a year ago.

“You think some body respects Golden Boy? Nobody.

“It is so bad, the situation. People support my side, my style. Nobody supports these guys.”

Golovkin then said after beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “Everything is ready, if Canelo says yes, let’s do it.”

Canelo responded after beating Sergey Kovalev: “It’s not a challenge for me. We fought 24 rounds and I beat him. But if it represents business, then why not?”

A third fight is now being targeted for May 2021, on the Mexican holiday weekend of Cinco de Mayo, when it’s hoped that full crowds could attend boxing events again. Golovkin will be 39 by the period.

Canelo won the rematch via majority decision

First, Golovkin is expected to defend his IBF middleweight championship against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta while Canelo aims to fight in September – there’s a “very good chance” of facing a British opponent, it was previously confirmed to Sky Sports.

Golovkin, since losing his 2nd fight with Canelo, split up with long-time trainer Abel Sanchez and is now working together with Johnathon Banks who light emitting diode the latter part of Wladimir Klitschko’s career.

Banks told Sky Sports about Canelo vs Golovkin III: “I’m a fan who would like it aswell. I have a lot of information from the very first fights.

“Canelo has additionally made adjustments every fight so I can not stare at their previous fights and think: ‘This is how it will go’.

“It’s good to watch their previous fights but not good to concentrate on, because each fighter looks different now.

“Those fights are not a blueprint to say: ‘This is what we will do’.”