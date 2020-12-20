Canelo Alvarez, one of the biggest boxing superstars, showed his dominance on Saturday night and capped the 2020 fight slate, reaching a unanimous win over undefeated boxer Callum Smith. He won the WBC, Ring Magazine, and WBA middleweight titles.

More Details On Canelo Vs Smith

The scorecards stated 119-109,117-111 and 119-109 for Alvarez. Amidst 15,000 fans at the Antonio Alamodome, Smith(19 Kos,27-1) was stalked by Canelo(36 Kos,54-1-2) getting punished with consistent hooks, uppercuts, and jabs for twelve rounds. Alvarez set the record as the first Mexican unified champion in the history of a super middleweight. Alvarez, using an interpreter, declared himself as the best fighter in the world.

During the first round, he tried watching the skills and everything about Smith but then he showed him what Canelo is all about. During the last rounds, the debate shifted from who will be the winner to whether Callum can survive the devastating blows of Alvarez. Smith who is 6ft. 3inches had advantages of 7 and 8 inches over Alvarez who is 5 foot 8 inches long. But all that didn’t matter to Alvarez who continued eliminating body distance from Smith and pounded punches on his body and head.

Smith declared Canelo as the better fighter and being smarter and cleverer. Alvarez thinks and sets little traps to close the ground on Smith. Smith said he is disappointed with himself. He praised Alvarez’s defense and jabs. Alvarez says he feels undefeated and great in the division of super middleweight. His main objective was unifying every belt of the division. Caleb Plant holds the “IBF” belt and Billy Saunders holds the “WBO” belt.

But the most important and bigger question is if Alvarez would want to fight Gennadiy Golovkin after their first two contested matches ended being a draw and one fight in which Alvarez won. Alvarez stated that he runs from nobody and showed that by fighting the best. If Gennadiy wants to fight, he will fight him.