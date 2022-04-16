Candlelight Easter (photos) |: Morning:

This day is the image and example of the seventh day of creation, when God rested from all His works. God created the world in six days, and rested on the seventh day. In the past, God was honored with creation, and this day with blessing and holiness.

Great Sabbath This Sabbath commemorates the Lord’s burial and rest in the grave (Matt. IE 57-61). On this day, Jesus destroyed the house of suffering of the souls of the people, hell, and opened the rest house, Paradise. And as soon as the seventh season arrives, the Lord will come again to grant the righteous the kingdom prepared for them from the beginning of the world, eternal rest.

According to the Church order, a new day begins after the evening service. In the evening it is served at St. Liturgy, at the end of which the good news of the Savior’s miraculous Resurrection is announced. “Christ is risen from the dead, blessed is the resurrection of Christ!” This good news ends the Great Lent.

The day of remembrance of the Lord’s burial is Holy Week, but the main rite of burial takes place on Good Friday evening. And on the evening of Holy Saturday, St. The Easter candle-lighting ceremony thus concludes the week of the Lord’s suffering, announcing His resurrection from the dead.

Material source: Qahana.am