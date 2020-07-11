Candle lighting ceremony in memory of Karen Vardanyan to take place in Yerevan – Panorama

The candle lighting ceremony will certainly take ok on Saturday in memory of BOSS of typically the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan. The occasion will be went to by the shad and management of UATE at 22.00 in the Cascade Complex.

As typically the organizers notify the event follows all anti-epidemic and security rules.

To remind, Vardanyan passed away upon Friday in the age of 57.