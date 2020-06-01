Candace Parker optimistic over 2020 WNBA season | NBA News

Los Angeles Sparks energy ahead Candace Parker is optimistic that we are going to see a 2020 WNBA season.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has refused to set a possible begin date for the 2020 season and mentioned the league is continuous to work on various situations for a restart.

“We are not going to do anything without thinking that we have the confidence that for our players and our staff have the right health and safety protocols as advised by medical experts as well as public health experts,” she advised High Post Hoops.

On an version of NBA TV’s Gametime, host Casey Stern requested Parker for her ideas on the present postponement of the WNBA season and her hopes for when play could resume.

“I do like the fact (the WNBA) hasn’t come out and set a specific date. I think (the situation) is going to change week by week. But I am optimistic we are going to get something worked out that works for everybody.”

Parker mentioned that participant security and wellbeing should be totally mentioned earlier than any restart plan is put in place.

“There is a lot that is unknown and the WNBA and NBA have done a fantastic job of addressing that and understanding that, week by week, things could change. There a lot of other factors (to also consider): health and safety, mental health, competitive advantage,” she mentioned.

“The WNBA differs from the NBA in that we are not in mid-season. We haven’t tipped yet. The NBA is trying to balance when to go, how many games to play before playoffs whereas the WNBA has a clean slate. Everybody has the same advantages (and disadvantages). There are no practice facilities open. That’s where we are at right now.”

