Candace Owens On Dave Chappelle Bit: ‘I Have A Sense Of Humor!’

Responding to a joke created by Dave Chappelle in his recent special that centered on her, Candace Owens said that unlike leftists, she’s a sense of humor.

Owens: “I Think Comedians SHOULD Make Fun Of People”

In Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, “8:46,” a reference to the quantity of time George Floyd had a knee on his neck before he died, the comedian included a little about Candace Owens and her a reaction to the incident.

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said. “I don’t give a f**k what this n**** did. I don’t care what this n**** did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

Instead of crying in regards to the insult from the comedian like most leftists would likely do, Candace Owens instead noted that she had an expression of humour.

“I think comedians SHOULD make fun of individuals,” she tweeted. “Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER!”

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have an expression of humor & I believe comedians SHOULD make fun of people. Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians ever and I made it in to one of his specials. That’s POWER! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

Owens added that the country has “arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians,” adding that she’ll “never be a part of that culture.” Owens concluded by calling Chappelle a “legend,” and by challenging him to “say any of that to my face! All love!”

We’ve arrived too suddenly right into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians. I won’t be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d like to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! 😂 All love! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

RELATED: Dave Chappelle: “I Don’t Look at Trump Supporters as My Enemy”

We Can’t Be Too Offended By Comedy

Owens wasn’t the only conservative that Chappelle targeted in her special. At one point, the comedian deviated to defending Lebron James from some criticism he once faced from Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“Lebron James once said something about racism and Laura Ingraham – which I will say publicly anywhere, anytime, is a c***; tell them I said it – told one of Ohio’s greatest residents ever, ‘shut up and dribble,’” Chappelle said.

Personally, Chappelle is among my favorite “liberal” comedians – he’s gone after anybody and everybody, regardless of politics, and has never kow-towed to the leftist outrage politics. While a number of what that he said was distasteful, Owens is right! We shouldn’t be too offended from jokes created by comedians – I think Owens showed everybody else how to react to one of these digs.