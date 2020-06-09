Candace Owens Mocks Democrats For Patronizing Black Voters By Wearing ‘African Garb’

Political activist Candace Owens tore into Democrats for patronizing black voters by taking a knee and wearing “African garb” as they promoted police reforms.

In one of the more embarrassing displays of political condescension you’ll ever see, several Democrat elected officials light emitting diode by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presented their “Justice in Policing Act” reform effort.

In this, Pelosi directed her colleagues to have a knee to pay for tribute to the tragic death of George Floyd.

“The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality today,” explained Pelosi.

“This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice,” she added, failing to note the out-of-control riots which claimed a lot more lives compared to the original tragedy.

Each Democrat was sporting a ‘Kente cloth,’ emblematic of African heritage.

Congressional Democrats have a knee while they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Nothing They Won’t Stoop To

Owens deftly pointed out that Democrats were creating a mockery of black voters and constituents.

“I have to say – I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is apparently nothing,” Owens ridiculed.

“Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photograph op because it’s Monday, [and] only 4 months to November.”

Serious question – If you’re a Democrat voter, how have you been not thoroughly embarrassed by this?

Key Democrats appropriating culture….

Photo Op

Bear at heart, these are exactly the same exact individuals who eviscerated President Trump over what they themselves known as a “photo-op” when that he held up a Bible at St. John’s Church.

Now they sit here and patronize the black community by kneeling ahead of the cameras, purposely dressed in Kente cloths?

Owens has been the topic of significant anger by the left for criticizing the media narrative driving the Floyd murder.

“The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person, I don’t care who wants to spin that,” she said in an interview with Glenn Beck.

“I don’t care how (much) CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around. He was just after his sixth or fifth stint in prison.”