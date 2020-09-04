Candace Cameron Bure says she’d rather ‘share Jesus with people’ than return to ‘The View’

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure described. “Not since I do not think that my perspectives and viewpoints are necessary however I would much rather share Jesus with individuals. That’s actually my enthusiasm.”

She continued, “I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

Bure is doing so by collaborating with individual shipment service Shipt for the Shipt Shuffle Challenge to aid provide individuals a factor to commemorate the brand-new academic year despite what it appears like amidst the pandemic.

Candace Cameron Bure is collaborating with individual shipment serviceShipt
(Shipt )

For Bure, her silver lining throughout these unpredictable times has actually been hanging around with household and returning to deal with 2 Hallmark movies shooting in Canada.

The “Fuller House” star explained the sets as having “lots of asks and lots of hand sanitizer.”

