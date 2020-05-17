Cancer patients given drive-up option for treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cancer patients at Spectrum Health now have the possibility to obtain treatment with out ever leaving their vehicles.

As a results of the COVID-19 disaster, the Spectrum Health Cancer Center lately launched a brand new service to its most cancers patients. Located on the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion in downtown Grand Rapids, most cancers patients can now obtain “drive-thru” port care from the Spectrum Health most cancers specialists.

The drive-thru option shouldn’t be for chemotherapy or longer therapies which will take hours. It is for routine and customary oncology providers that include chemotherapy or radiation treatment. For occasion, it might embrace receiving follow-up pictures or flushing out ports used for extra injections.

On Friday, Judith Hull got here for her second drive-thru treatment, receiving a kind of shot that reinforces white blood cells, in flip selling immunity. It’s an essential step within the course of following Hull’s chemotherapy treatment.

Hull was recognized with ovarian most cancers in February, and is now lastly coming in direction of the top of treatment. The new option has been useful with the chemotherapy making it tough for her to stroll.

“It’s more tiresome for me than just having to pull in here, you know, and have the shot right here in my car,” stated Hull.

The thought was based by a group on the Lemmon-Holton Cancer Pavilion.

A nurse got here up with the thought when a affected person expressed concern about receiving treatment close to an pressing care heart within the hospital.

“So she was concerned that she was going into the building during a pandemic where everybody was going to get diagnosed, potentially with coronavirus,” stated Melissa Hibdon, Clinical Manager for Oncology Infusion Services on the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion.

The nurses then made the thought right into a actuality with a cellular work station. The drive-thru port is at present situated within the parking storage nearest the most cancers pavilion on the extent ‘P2.’

“The important thing is to protect our cancer patients from anything that could harm them,” stated Hibdon. “When you don’t have an immune system and you’re on chemotherapy and a pandemic arises, can you even imagine the stress that would cause you on top of being on chemotherapy? So we just, we had to make it happen.”

If you are a most cancers affected person and want to study extra about how one can entry this useful resource, you’ll be able to name (855)-SH-CANCER.