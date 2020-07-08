Cancer fears as a quarter of GPs say urgent referrals were being turned down during Covid pandemic 

Soaring numbers of people who have suspected cancer were maybe not referred to specialist doctors once they should have been during the UK’s Covid-19 crisis, health practitioners warn.

A survey of GPs in the UK unearthed that a quarter of them were worried patients had suffered more ‘inappropriate refusals’ and not got the scans or tests they needed.

Hospital capacity was slashed during the height of Britain’s crisis because wards were emptied and staff reassigned to make space for coronavirus patients.

Cancer Research fears potential cancer patients are ‘slipping through the net’ when they don’t receive rapid follow-ups.

The charity has previously warned almost 2.5million patients have missed out on vital cancer tests and treatment because of the pandemic.

The NHS faces the shocking backlog of cases as it tries to return on track – as well as cope with new victims of the disease.

People with suspected cancer were inappropriately refused referrals during the Covid-19 pandemic, research has shown, amid concerns concerning the millions of cancer patients impacted by delays in care. Pictured: stock of a CT scan

Over 1,000 GPs over the UK were surveyed in June and asked to compare the way the past month had differed to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When a GP refers on a patient to secondary care, a consultant can choose to downgrade the referral for various reasons.

For example, they may maybe not think their symptoms warrant an urgent cancer investigation.

Sometimes a GP may disagree with your choice and contemplate it an ‘inappropriate rejection’.

AN EXTRA 35,000 CANCER PATIENTS COULD DIE IN A YEAR A warning that another 35,000 cancer patients could die in a year due to treatment delays due to Covid-19 has prompted fury among experts who fear the actual toll could be even higher. The extent of excess deaths was predicted by the UK’s leading cancer data research hub Data-Can, which collects figures on cancer treatments and is linked to leading universities. It suggested the UK could see at the very least 18,000 more cancer deaths than normal. The toll was as high as 35,000 in the worst-case scenario. The cancer mortality figures were highlighted on Sunday night within an episode of Panorama on BBC, called Britain’s Cancer Crisis. The horrific toll is a stark illustration of the indirect impact of the pandemic on the country’s health, with many appointments and procedures postponed as hospitals prioritised treatment of the coronavirus. But Professor Karol Sikora, an oncologist and former World Health Organization and Department of Health adviser, said: ‘I’ve criticised stark predictions in the past. But I think it might easily be worse than that.’ Professor Gordon Wishart, a cancer surgeon and founder of Check4Cancer — which gives screening, added: ‘Some of us predicted this in April, why has it taken such a long time to be acknowledged.’ He tagged Health Secretary Matt Hancock into his tweet calling for urgent action, asking: ‘What may be the plan to handle the massive cancer backlog?’

Around 25 percent of GPs said they felt this is happening more frequently than prior to the pandemic, with rates of rejections varying across the country and reaching 40 per cent occasionally.

Cancer Research say the finding is likely to be because of lack of capacity and paid down access to diagnostic tests within hospitals.

It’s also possible hospitals could have been wanting to reduce experience of COVID-19 which could occur if patients stumbled on a hospital.

It’s understood that in some areas, cancer referrals have dropped by 75 per cent at the peak of the pandemic.

This was expected to for the reason that people weren’t coming forward with symptoms and staying home to guard the NHS.

But this survey shows that this wasn’t the only real reason, and that referrals may be rejected too often.

Nearly 40 per cent of all the GPs surveyed said that when a referral was rejected, they did not believe adequate safety-netting had been applied, which is arranged between your GP and hospital.

It could leave patients in limbo between the GP practice and the following stage of care, that may have an impact on the success of treatment.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: ‘It’s deeply concerning that suspected cancer patients are being refused hospital appointments despite being referred by their physician. And a lot more worrying they may be slipping through the internet.

‘The NHS says it’s open for business, which remains a vital message to encourage individuals to come forward with symptoms.

‘So, we need to be confident that patients will receive the care they need and able to reassure people that they will not be lost in the device that is also facing a mounting backlog.

‘The Government has to work with the NHS, to make sure there is the ability in place in order that people could possibly get the tests that they need, when they need them.’

Ms Mitchell said it had been encouraging that two Nightingale hospitals will undoubtedly be converted to cancer testing centres.

The hospitals, originally built for Covid patients in the event intensive care wards were inundated, will help clear the list of thousands needing tests for suspected cancer.

The leader of NHS England Sir Simon Stevens revealed at the conclusion of June that the 200-bed Exeter Nightingale site will screen multiple patients a day to help deal with the growing number of people awaiting tests.

It followed the 500-bed Nightingale in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, which started offering CT scans for suspected cancer sufferers on June 4.

Dr Richard Roope, Cancer Research UK GP, said: ‘GPs are doing all they can during these difficult times and it is alarming that referrals are being turned away.

‘Waiting for further tests can be an excessively worrying time for patients. And generally, it won’t be cancer.

‘But for all those people who might be missing out on a potential cancer diagnosis, this is simply not OK. Those appointments which have been rejected have to be followed up.’

In normal times, around 233,000 individuals are sent for further investigation under the urgent suspected cancer referral pathway each month.

Of these, an estimated 16,300 would turn out to have cancer.

But because the start of the lockdown, its estimated that there has been 300,000 fewer urgent suspected cancer referrals than normal.

Charities have warned there might be an additional 18,000 cancer deaths in 2020 because of the amount of patients who have been diagnosed too late.

And this week, it was warned another 35,000 cancer patients could die in a year due to treatment delays due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the NHS said: ‘NHS staff worked incredibly hard to ensure, alongside treating 100,000 people for severe issues related to Covid-19, essential and urgent cancer treatment surely could go ahead safely – even during the height of Covid 340,000 people were referred urgently with suspected cancer symptoms and 90 percent saw a doctor within a fortnight.

‘While for some people expert clinicians may have assessed that it was safer for them to watch for certain tests or treatments, we know that the main concern for health practitioners is the decrease in people coming forward for cancer checks, and we might urge anybody worried about symptoms to get touching their GP like they often would.’